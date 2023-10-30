JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s soccer couldn’t quite conquer the reigning SoCon Tournament champs, Samford, on Sunday, falling 2-0 in the conference semifinals.

The Bulldogs made their mark on the match first, as Mia Wehby settled a pass and fired home a shot from inside the box for a 1-0 advantage.

That would be the score at halftime, as the visitors out-shot the Blue and Gold 9-1 in the opening frame.

In the 59th minute, the visitors tacked on an insurance tally, as Kyla Reynolds weaved her way around Bucs goalkeeper Ahston Blair, slotting home the second and final goal of the afternoon.

The Bucs offense picked up in the second half, but still managed only two shots on goal in the match. Blair stopped four of the six shots on goal she faced from the Bulldogs.

ETSU finishes its season with a record of 11-3-5, with the eleven wins being tied for sixth-most in the program’s single-season history.