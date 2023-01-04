JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU led by as many as 12 points in the early going against the visitors from Cullowhee, but WCU surged in the second half to earn a 71-60 win – their first in Johnson City since 1996.

Early buckets from Jalen Haynes, Jaden Seymour and Jordan King saw the Bucs up quickly in the first half, 20-10. A DeAnthony Tipler jumper in the lane extended the lead to a dozen just minutes later.

But, the Catamounts closed the half on a 16-7 run, as they went to the locker room tied at half, 38-38.

In the second half, Western Carolina started knocking down shots at a higher clip (44.4%) and turned the Bucs over 14 times in the frame. The visitors had 27 points off of 18 ETSU turnovers on the night.

WCU was paced by Winthrop transfer Russell Jones Jr., who scored a game-high 21 points and came up with three steals. Tre Jackson (17 pts), Vonterius Woolbright (14 pts), Tyzhaun Claude (11 pts) all finished in double figures, as well.

King led ETSU with 13 points on the night, while Seymour turned in a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double in the loss.

“For two games and twelve minutes of this game, we looked like a SoCon championship type of team,” head coach Desmond Oliver said. “And then we became splintered.”

“They came out tougher in the second half,” Haynes, who scored ten points on the night, said. “We responded poorly when they got up and they made shots. We’ve just got to come correct against adversity.”

“We’ve just got to play with energy the whole 40 minutes,” Seymour added. “We have a habit of coming and playing with spurts of energy and how we’re supposed to play, but we rarely put it to the full 40.”

The loss to Western Carolina was only the Bucs’ third in the last 34 games against the Catamounts. It was also the fourth-consecutive home loss for the Blue and Gold, dropping them to 3-5 overall in Freedom Hall this season.

“This place is a special place,” Oliver said. “There’s banners all over the place. These guys haven’t won here yet. So, when they play at home – that’s in their minds – it’s ‘we’re not supposed to lose at home.’ And what happens is you start playing not to lose and you end up losing.”

“It seems like the opposing team always has a good game in our house,” Haynes said. “We just have to buckle up.”

ETSU (6-10) remains at home this weekend when it welcomes preseason SoCon favorite, Furman. Tip-off against the Paladins is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.