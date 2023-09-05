JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite finding themselves in a two-goal hole at halftime, ETSU men’s soccer managed to salvage a 2-2 draw against the Spartans on Tuesday night.

The Blue and Gold had scoring opportunities in the opening minutes, but it was the visitors who struck first on a free kick. In the eighth minute, Elijah Jackson volleyed home a perfect service to take the lead.

In the 32nd minute, Ezra Hoffman took advantage of an ETSU miscue and netted another goal to extend the lead to 2-0.

Tarik Pannholzer put the Bucs back within striking distance on an assist from Gabriel Ramos in the 64th minute. That tally was quickly followed by a red card on Upstate’s Julian Fernandez, leaving the Spartans playing with ten men.

Kieran Richards tied the match at 2-2 with a penalty kick goal in the 78th minute.

Marc Kouadio played keeper for ETSU and tallied four saves.

The Bucs (1-2-1) will travel to UNC-Wilmington on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.