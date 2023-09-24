JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s soccer had its chances in the first half against VMI, but couldn’t cash in until the second frame in a 2-0 victory.

The Blue and Gold’s first tally came in the 56th minute on a well-executed passing sequence. Madi Hook sent a ball forward for Ruby Teixeira up the right wing, before Teixeira crossed the ball into the box and found the left foot of Reagan Fitzgerald.

The freshman re-directed the ball into the far corner of the net for her fourth goal of the season.

The Bucs would pad their lead in the 79th minute on a Teixeira penalty kick goal, which she slotted right down the middle.

The Keydets managed just one shot on goal the entire afternoon, which was turned aside by redshirt sophomore keeper, Rhyan Connolly.

ETSU (5-1-4) improves to 1-0-1 in the SoCon, as the Blue and Gold welcomes Chattanooga to town on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.