(WJHL) What we reported Tuesday night became official Wednesday when ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage and his staff announced the signing of William & Mary transfer Tyler Rice.

Rice, a 6-foot-1, 183-point guard, comes to ETSU after playing two seasons at William & Mary, where he played in 55 games with 34 starts for the Tribe. The Columbia, S.C. native averaged 6.0 points, 2.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes during his two seasons at William & Mary.

Rice played high school basketball at Ridge View where he was rated as one of the top 10 players in the state of South Carolina throughout his career. He led Ridge View to three straight 4A state championship titles and was named 2020 MVP.