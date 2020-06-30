Bucs right-handed pitcher Landon Knack signs with the LA Dodgers

Johnson City, TN — Former ETSU Buccaneer pitcher Landon Knack who was drafted in the 2nd round of this years draft has reportedly signed with the LA Dodgers.

Jim Callis of mlb.com reported the signing bonus for Knack is $715,000, which is below the recommended slot value of $1.1 million for the 60th overall pick.

The East Tennessee State junior was coming off a season that earned him a mention on the collegiate pitcher of the year watch list. He had a 2.60 era with 94 strikeouts and 16 walks in 97 innings as a junior, after excelling as both a pitcher and first baseman for two years at Walters State community college in Tennessee.

His senior season he led NCAA D-1 with 51 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched and his fastball was 93-98 miles an hour.