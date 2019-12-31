Bucs return to SoCon play by hosting Wofford on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will return to conference play on New Year’s Day when the Buccaneers host the Wofford Terriers inside Freedom Hall.
The Bucs (12-2, 1-0) are coming off a 117-48 home win over Mars Hill on Sunday, the largest margin of victory in program history. The team maintained its No. 5 ranking in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll and received two votes in the AP Top 25 Poll this week.
Meanwhile, the Terriers (8-5, 0-0) are looking for their 22nd straight conference win and are coming off an 83-70 win over Kennesaw State. The team took down then-No. 16 North Carolina in a 68-64 upset on December 15.
Guards Storm Murphy and Nathan Hoover lead the Terriers in scoring, averaging 14.8 and 13.6 points per game.
Wofford went 18-0 in conference play last season en route to winning both the regular season and tournament championship.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s game:
Tipoff: 4 p.m.
Location: Freedom Hall, Johnson City
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or by calling ETSU’s ticket office at 423-439-3878. Tickets start at $10.
BLUE OUT: Wednesday’s game will be a “Blue Out.” Fans going to the game are encouraged to wear blue.
Coverage: Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+. Click here to watch.
The game will also be broadcast on the Buccaneer Sports Network via WSXM-AM 640. Click here for live audio.
Who’s Next: The Bucs will face Furman in Greeneville, South Carolina on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.