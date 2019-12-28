Bucs return to Freedom Hall this Sunday to host Mars Hill

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sunday will mark the end of the Christmas break for the ETSU men’s basketball team.

The Buccaneers will host Division II opponent Mars Hill inside Freedom Hall with tipoff set for 2 p.m.

ETSU is coming off an 80-55 win at home over Cleveland State and is currently 11-2 on the season. The team is riding a three-game win streak which includes a 97-41 blowout against Milligan and an attention-grabbing 74-63 victory over LSU.

GAMEDAY INFO



Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Location: Freedom Hall, Johnson City

Radio: 640 WXSM

Stream: ESPN3

Sunday’s game will be the final matchup before the Bucs return to Southern Conference action by hosting Wofford on January 1.

Head Coach Steve Forbes wants his team to continue to improve.

“We have to all to do more, coaches and players included,” Forbes said during practice on Friday. “I think we’re on that track.”

“We’ve got to play every game like it’s our last, no matter who we’re playing,” said junior guard Daivien Williamson. “It’s an opportunity to play. It’s an opportunity to get better.”

The Mars Hill Lions are coming off a 99-90 win over Carson Newman last week. The team is 6-5 overall.