Bucs respond to challenge in a road win at Mercer, 70-64

MACON, Ga. (Feb. 3, 2021) – The ETSU men’s basketball had its back against the wall facing an eight-point halftime deficit.

Fortunately, for the Blue and Gold, they responded to head coach Jason Shay’s challenge. Led by double-doubles from Damari Monsanto (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) and Silas Adheke (Lagos, Nigeria), the Buccaneers used a second-half surge to rally for a 70-64 victory over Mercer on Wednesday night inside Hawkins Arena.

ETSU, who has won 25 of the 34 games in the series and the last six in Macon, improved to 11-6 overall and 7-2 in league play. Mercer suffered just its second home loss of the year and dipped to 10-7, 3-6.

The Bucs outscored Mercer 38-24 in the second half, including a 17-3 run to erase an eight-point deficit and take 63-57 lead thanks to a David Sloan (Louisville, Ky.) three-pointer as the shot clock was counting down with 3:35 remaining.

ETSU shot 60 percent in the final 20 minutes en route to posting a 51 percent clip for the game, while after seeing the Bears shoot 52 percent in the first half, the Bucs held them to 38 percent in the second. Overall, Mercer finished 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The Bucs made 15 of their 25 attempts in the second half, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Both teams made eight free throws but managed to shoot below 62 percent on the night.

The Bucs were plus-9 in fastbreak scoring, 16-7, while ETSU finished with only eight turnovers, marking the second time in the last three games ETSU had less than 10.

For the sixth straight game, ETSU won the battle on the boards as the Bucs were plus-3, 32-29. Thirty-six of the Bucs’ points were scored in the paint.