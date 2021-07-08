Bucs Ranked in HERO Sports’ Preseason Top 25

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 8, 2021) – The first football preseason Top 25 poll has been released and the Buccaneers find themselves sitting in a two-way tie for 23rd on the HERO Sports’ Preseason Top 25. The Bucs are tied with Sacramento State for the 23rd slot and are one of three Southern Conference schools ranked inside the poll.

ETSU is coming off a 4-2 season in the spring of 2021, narrowly missing the FCS playoffs after dropping the season finale at Mercer on April 10. The Bucs showcased their talents throughout the year, beginning with a key season-opening win over Samford by the final of 24-17. ETSU concluded the season ranked No. 22 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll and picked up a huge win over No. 10 VMI in Lexington, Va. by the final score of 24-20.

Bucs open the season on the road on September 4th against Vanderbilt…