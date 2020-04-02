Bucs Quay Holmes stays fit just in case football is played this season

Johnson City, TN — Even though we are still 4 months away there are some wondering if the college football season could be next to be canceled because of COVID-19.

For many teams like the ETSU Buccaneers, they did not get a chance to take part in spring drills which were scheduled to start at the end of last month.

Bucs all-conference running back Quay Holmes understands there are things bigger than football, but he’s still keeping himself in shape just in case nothing changes.

“This is hard to wrap your mind around but you have to just be positive through it and you have to see really what happens but like I said even before then for me I just trying to prepare like there is going to be a season by staying in shape you know I go on campus to the CPA field and try and get some work in there but you have to be creative it’s a different time and having to do this so you just have to make the best of it” according to Holmes.