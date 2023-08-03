Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers continued football practice today even though rain showers forced them inside the dome.

The entire team understands they must do better this season if they want to avoid another losing season… And according to head coach Georga Quarles that starts under center where quarterback Tyler Riddell didn’t have a good season.



“Coming off a year in which the Bucs won the SoCon championship outright Riddell struggled in the Quarles system and while the offensive coordinator is no longer with the team Riddell knows he must step up this year if they the team wants to avoid that same situation.”

Towards the end of last season Riddell was replaced under center, this season the Bucs have also brought in transfer quarterback Tim Dorsey from Illinois…