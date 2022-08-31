Johnson City, TN — Coming off a season to remember a year ago, the ETSU football team opens a new era on Thursday night when the No. 11 Buccaneers host Mars Hill under new head coach George Quarles.

Even though he wasn’t here last season Quarles watched the Bucs finished ranked 7th in the final AFCA top 25 poll and he knew about the Blue and Gold defeating Vanderbilt 23-3 in last year’s season opener…. Now he warns his team to not fall into that same trap of thinking just because you are the bigger school and favorite to win don’t under estimate the division-2 Lions.

“Just because you are the smaller team level wise doesn’t mean you can’t go win look what happened last at Vanderbilt I told the guys you went over there you just didn’t win but you dominated the game that could certainly happen those guys are on scholarship just like our guys are they are coached so it doesn’t matter who we play we get 11 opportunities to go out and compete we can’t afford to waste.

The No. 11 Buccaneers and Mars Hill kickoff for the 2022 season opener at 7:30 p.m. inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. We’ll begin our live reports tomorrow at 4pm from the stadium.