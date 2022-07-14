Greeneville, TN — The start of college football practices are about two weeks away and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers will open up under new leadership, as George Quarles takes over for Randy Sanders as head coach.

This morning the legendry Maryville high school football coach was in Greeneville speaking at the 2022 Sports Council annual luncheon and while they talk some football the coach mentioned it was good to get caught up with some people he had not seen in sometime.

He also mentioned he’s got some very big shoes to fill since Coach Sanders resigned after leading to the Bucs to their first outright SoCon Championship and while players like Quay Holmes are gone coach Quarles still feels like he has some thoroughbreds in the barn.

“Jacob Saylors is a guy I think will have a chance to be player of the year type guy running back really explosive, does a lot of great things with the ball in his hands we’ve got guys back on defense you know I think of Alijah Huzzie or JP Porter you know that also can make some plays and they do a good job as well leading off the field, you love it when your best players are some of your better leaders and that’s fortunately what we have.”