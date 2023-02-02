Johnson City, TN — After inking nine during the early December signing period, ETSU football head coach George Quarles and his staff announced they landed eight more Buccaneers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

This group of eight signees includes three from Ohio, two from Georgia, and one each from Tennessee, Louisiana and South Carolina….

Unfortunately that one from Tennessee is not from this area, but it’s not from a lack of trying from the ETSU coaching staff who can sometimes get frustrated when kids chose to leave the area and play for another mid-major school.

“There was time you take it personal and you try not to but yeah and that’s kind of aggravating when they do go somewhere else we really feel like we could provide them with everything they would need good place to got to school, great football program, good coaching staff people who are going to love them and take care of them and then they decide to so somewhere else that’s all we can do show them everything and yeah it’s tough and it’s tough recruiting them from everywhere.”

One such example is a kicker from the area the Bucs wanted badly, but he decided on another school.