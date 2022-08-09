Johnson City, TN — Coming off a historic 2021 season, the ETSU football team was ranked No. 11 in the Stats Perform Pre-season Top 25 Poll as the media publication announced its preseason rankings on Monday.

Now under new leadership the Bucs were on the field at William B. Greene stadium in pads for the first time for fall practice this morning.

First year head coach George Quarles returns 37 lettermen from a year ago, including seven starters on both sides of the ball….. So while the personnel will not change greatly, the way they go about doing things will be a lot faster under this system.

“With this offense everyone is up on their tempo–up on their toes real quick–real fast– were trying to catch the defense off guard which is helping them out cause samford, they run a quick tempo offense too so when they go against us, they are getting reps down the road for other socon.

definitely a change in pace we’ve just got to adapt to the new offense, new formations, new players, new plays — really it’s the same. same technique, same — defense just got to adapt.

if you’re running tempo you’ve got to get back on the ball. you have to get the ball back to the referee — get goin. you don’t have time to celebrate — it’s only gonna slow us down. you know that’s something we have to coach better”