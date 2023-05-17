LAS VEGAS, Nev. (May 17, 2023) – The ETSU men’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championship for a third straight year!

In a final round that featured many twists and turns, as well as an hour and a half lightning delay and a playoff, the Buccaneers survived and advanced to the NCAA Championship by securing the fifth and final spot of the Las Vegas Regional on Wednesday evening from Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

Eighteen holes wasn’t enough for the 33rd-ranked Buccaneers as they sat tied for fifth at 43-under-par 821 with No. 28 Northwestern when the round concluded. After being forced to wait over an hour-and-a-half for the rest of the field to finish, ETSU and Northwestern went to the playoff.

All five members went back on the course to determine the final spot for the championship, and when the dust settled, ETSU secured a three-shot win over the perennial Big 10 power. The Bucs finished at 1-under-par and Northwestern posted a 2-over-par.