JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s soccer opened SoCon play with Wofford on Saturday, as 90 minutes was not enough time for either squad to find the back of the net.

The match ended in a scoreless draw at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The Bucs applied the pressure for much of the match, out-shooting the Terriers 11-4 and putting four shots on goal to the visitors’ zero.

Wofford goalkeeper Cameron Victory made a handful of point-blank saves to escape Johnson City with a point.

In addition, ETSU extends its unbeaten streak against the Terriers to nine matches (7-0-2).

The Bucs (3-5-2) play host to preseason SoCon favorite, UNC Greensboro, next on Friday at 7 p.m.