Bucs Planning to Bounce Back Against Austin Peay

The Governors have lost four out of their last five meetings with SoCon opponents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After falling short against VMI in an overtime marathon, ETSU is focused on taking down non-conference foe Austin Peay on Saturday.

The Governors average 35 points a game, while the defense holds opposing offenses to just under 23 points a contest. It’s Austin Peay’s blackshirts that could pose some problems for ETSU’s offense.

“Austin Peay is really good, really talented upfront and I’m really impressed with their defensive backs and what they’re able to do and it’s easy to see why they’re good against the run because they get right up in your face in the passing game,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Ben Blackmon knows what type of fight they’ll have in the trenches.

“They’re physical, they’re fast, so it’s going to be a good challenge for us and they got some good players, so it’s going to be a good test to see really where we are going into the rest of the season,” Blackmon said.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Nasir Player said the Governors lack flash on the other side of the ball.

“They don’t do anything weird or anything crazy on film from what I’ve seen so far, they just line up and try to beat you and we just can’t get beat,” Player said.

The Bucs and the Governors kick off at 7:30 p.m. at William B. Greene Junior Stadium.