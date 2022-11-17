JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 17, 2022) – After shaking off some rust early on, the ETSU men’s basketball team closed the first half strong – and despite never relinquishing a double-double digit lead in the second half – the Buccaneer outlasted Little Rock 84-76 on Thursday night inside Freedom Hall. The visitors from Arkansas eventually pulled to within four, 80-76, but the Blue and Gold were destined to send the Buccaneer faithful home with a win. King and Tipler sank the final four free throws, putting the game on ice and ETSU walked away with the eight-point non-conference win.