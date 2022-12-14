JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU saw another tightly-contested matchup end in defeat on Wednesday night, as Queens (NC) held on to defeat the Bucs, 78-75.

The visitors hit one of their 13 three-pointers to take a 73-64 advantage late in the second half, but the Blue and Gold never quit. They scored eleven points over the final 1:10 to give themselves a shot to tie the game on the final play.

DeAnthony Tipler got a hurried look from beyond the arc as the buzzer sounded, but it ricocheted off the backboard and back rim before falling to the floor.

Tipler led the ETSU offensive effort with a game-high 19 points, including five made three-pointers.

However, the Royals earned 23 second chance points on the evening and out-rebounded the Bucs by eleven (42-31).

“If they don’t get those second-chance points, they’re in the teens percentage-wise,” ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver said after the game. “So, our first-time defense was elite – our toughness wasn’t.”

“We’ve gotta have one more possession where we just play harder – get a stop, get a rebound, get a steal, take a charge,” ETSU guard Jordan King said. “I think that’s the difference – just playing the whole 40 minutes instead of playing 32.”

King scored in double figures for the fifth-straight contest, chipping in 16 points, five rebound and four assists. Justice Smith also finished with 15 points and five rebounds.

Four Queens players finished with at least ten points, led by AJ McKee’s 16 points and five rebounds.

ETSU (4-7) will return to action on Saturday inside Freedom Hall against UNC-Asheville. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.