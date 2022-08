JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Behind a brace by senior forward Kieran Richards (Hamilton, New Zealand), the ETSU men’s soccer team opened the David Lilly era with a 4-0 win over Longwood on Thursday night inside Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Longwood recorded five shots in the first half, but only recorded one on target which was stopped by goalkeeper Cole Hunter and three different Bucs scored.