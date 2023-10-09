JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s golf weathered the wind and drizzle on Monday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges to reach the top spot on the leaderboard.

The Bucs shot eight-under-par (283) in the second round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate to secure a three-stroke lead after 36 holes.

ETSU (-13) carded 35 birdies and an eagle on the day, as Charlotte (-10) jumped into second place, while Furman (-3) fell down to third.

The Blue and Gold’s Mats Ege followed up his historic performance on Sunday with another solid round. The righty shot two-under-par (70) with four birdies and two bogeys, for a two-day total of 132 (-12).

Georgia Southern’s Bryce Jones sits in solo second place with a 138 (-6).

A pair of Buccaneers, Archie Davies and Algot Kleen, will enter Tuesday’s final round tied third. Davies carded eight birdies on Monday, including five on the back-nine, to finish with a six-under, 66. Kleen finished strong in the second round, taking a two-under, 70, into the clubhouse.

Both golfers are five-under for the tournament.

Jenson Forrester (E, T20), Matty Dodd-Berry (+5, T63) and Remi Chartier (+5, T63) round out the Blue and Gold’s team score.

Joshua Pritchett (+3, T45) and Ben Carberry (+5, T63) continue to compete as individuals in the tournament.

The Bucs will be paired with Charlotte and Furman for Tuesday’s final round. The team will tee off beginning at 10:10 a.m.