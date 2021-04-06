Bucs Oliver holds first practice with new basketball team

Knoxville, TN — Less than 24 hours after being named the 18th head coach in East Tennessee State University history Dez Oliver was already on the basketball court with his new team today.

Pictures by ETSU show the coach on the Gordon Ball court inside the Mini dome with players LA and TY Brewer, senior Vonnie Patterson, senior Silas Adeke, Charlie Weber, Day Day Hall, and Serrell Smith, the last players have their names in the transfer portal, which means they have the option of returning.

There has been talking that Coach Oliver might try and convince several of the Volunteer players who have their names in the transfer portal to join him at ETSU.