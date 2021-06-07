Bucs Oliver announces the signing of Isaac Farah

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 7, 2021) – First-year ETSU men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver and his staff announced on Monday that Isaac Farah (Fishers, Ind.) has signed his national letter of intent to join the Buccaneer program this upcoming 2021-22 season.

Farah, a 6-foot-9 forward, played last season at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, N.C., while previously playing at Fishers High School in Indiana.

Last season, Farah averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists at Liberty Heights. At the state tournament, the power forward registered 14.7 points, eight rebounds, and 2.3 assists, which helped lead Liberty Heights to the championship game. Farah earned MVP honors after posting a double-double against Minnesota Prep. Farah totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds in that game.

