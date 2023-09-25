JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball has spent eight weeks of the summer and five weeks of the fall semester preparing for the upcoming season. But, Monday marked the official start to the campaign.

Change has been the theme of the offseason, as Brooks Savage will begin his first year as head coach of the Blue and Gold. Savage and his staff has also brought in double-digit newcomers to the squad through recruiting and the transfer portal.

Players from a number of different basketball upbringings have settled under the Bucs’ flag this winter. Led by a handful of veterans, the team chemistry has been quick to grow – and show – on the court.

“It’s been cool. It’s really been easy,” junior forward Jaden Seymour said. “I feel like the team is really easy to get along with and just really easy to talk to everybody. So like, I feel like it came pretty easy. Like, I can just say whatever and they’ll listen – like they’ll hear me out.”

“I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s unusual, but I feel like we just have a great group of dudes, like people who vibe together pretty well,” graduate transfer Ebby Asamoah added. “And if you can vibe together, you can bond together as a team and move forward.”

“You know, they’re really coachable and they really have great chemistry on the floor so far,” Savage said. “And so that was been two of the biggest things that I think we were excited to see and two of the things we wanted to accomplish in the summertime.”

Savage also added that the competition for starting minutes has been a battle throughout the offseason – and one that still has not been decided.

“It’s really competitive,” he said. “If we started a game today, I’m not quite sure who would be out there first. But, that’s good – that’s helping us get better every day.”