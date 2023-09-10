JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rounds of rain and lightning put a damper on the early evening start time between ETSU and Carson-Newman on Saturday. After a more than three-hour delay, the two teams took the field for the 32nd time in programs’ histories.

Despite a sluggish start, the Blue and Gold left no doubt under the lights at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, as they picked up their first win of the season in dominating fashion, 42-0.

“It was a win we needed,” head coach George Quarles said. “These guys needed something to feel good about.”

Tyler Riddell remained sidelines with a shoulder injury against the Eagles, leaving Baron May in charge of the offense.

In his first start since high school in 2019, he completed 9-of-15 passes for 139 yards and two scores, while also leading the team in rushing with 13 carries, 109 yards and another touchdown.

“I thought he handled the situation well,” Quarles said. “On a really weird night – obviously we stayed in the locker room for two hours, at least.”

“I thought he played solid,” he continued. “Throwing the ball – I don’t think he made any big mistakes.”

“It was really good to be out there again and to actually be able to establish a rhythm,” May said. “In my time here so far, I’d go in for a package or for a series, or so. So, it was definitely good to get back out there.”

Will Huzzie led the way in the receiving corps, catching five balls for 52 yards and a score. With his effort, he surpassed the 2,000 yard mark in his collegiate career.

“Just gotta thank God,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, my freshman year, I didn’t even think I was going to be a key factor.”

The Bucs defense pitched its first shutout, as well – its first since 2018. Veteran linebacker Stephen Scott attributes the effort to one thing.

“Practice,” he said. “All week we just reiterated we gotta keep working. What are we going to change from last week? I think what was really important was just that we had to come to work.”

Carson-Newman managed just 204 yards of total offense on the night and was just 4-of18 on third down conversions.

ETSU (1-1) faces Austin Peay next on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Govs played closely with No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday, eventually falling 30-13 in Knoxville.