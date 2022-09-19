Johnson City, TN — With a 1-2 start to the season and still winless in the conference … the Bucs find themselves in a place they haven’t been in a while

Head coach George Quarles spoke to reporters today … He said the tape confirmed what they already knew … The team has to stop shooting itself in the foot … Particularly on third down and redzone situations .

ETSU is converting just 30 percent of its third down chances through the first three games .

Those offensive adjustments and improvements will have to be made, But hitting the panic button this early in the season would betray everything they’ve preached and practiced since the start of spring ball.

“The worst thing we could do would be to – you know, blow everything up and start over … You know, we just keep remind them – you’re a couple plays away. We’ve got to finish, we’ve got to execute.” “You don’t really want to say it and look in the past, but it’s true. When you look at the film, we’re a couple mistakes away. We hurt ourselves a lot and I truly believe that we’re right there.” “I just feel like we have to trust each other, you know. Keep good energy, keep good vibes.”