JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball is passing the dog days of summer in offseason workouts.

Even with the limited time the team gets to spend together in practice during theses warmer months, head coach Brooks Savage is pleased with the progress of his team.

The emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal has made the coming and going of players more commonplace in college basketball. The Blue and Gold have certainly seen a fair share of both – coming and going.

Amid the shuffle, the Bucs still have a roster spot to fill, if the choose to do so for the 2023-24 season. But, Savage doesn’t seem in any particular rush to find a body.

“We’re paying attention to what’s going on and we’ll see what may shake loose and what could bounce our way,” he said in a Zoom call Thursday. “But, if we don’t, I’m not worried about lacking at a certain area, at all.”

“If we carry into next year’s class – cool,” he continued. “If we find something here late – cool too.”

Savage hinted at a recruiting trip the coaching staff will take this upcoming week, but it is unclear whether the trip will be to scout talent for this upcoming season or future seasons.