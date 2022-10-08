LEXINGTON, Va. (WJHL) – Another strong day from ETSU senior running back Jacob Saylors helped the Blue and Gold surge past the Keydets, 44-21 on Saturday afternoon.

Saylors toted the ball 29 times for 178 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the team’s first Southern Conference victory of the season. The defense also played its part, forcing four turnovers on the day, turning those opportunities into 16 points.

VMI struck first, however, as Korey Bridy capped off the Keydets’ opening drive with a 12-yard rushing score.

The Bucs would score the next 27 points of the game, including a pair of first-quarter rushing touchdowns from Saylors, totaling 48 and 23 yards each. The second quarter saw only field goals, as Tyler Keltner boomed through a pair of field goals from further than 40 yards out.

ETSU led at halftime, 27-7.

The Keydets opened the second half with another quick touchdown drive, as Seth Morgan connected with Leroy Thomas to cut the deficit to 27-14.

A missed VMI field goal late in the third quarter turned the ball back over to the Bucs, who drove 66 yards in ten plays, finishing with another Saylors touchdown run.

Leroy Thomas kept VMI in the game with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown, making it a 34-21 game. But, another Keltner field goal and a Rodney Wright 86-yard scoop and score would seal the deal for ETSU.

Tyler Riddell finished 11-of-18 for 126 yards a touchdown to Einaj Carter, while Baron May was 5-of-7 for 53 yards in some limited action.

Erek Campbell led the way on defense for ETSU with 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL and an interception on the afternoon. Alijah Huzzie and Quinn Smith each had an interception, as well. Di’Andre Davis forced the lone VMI fumble in the win.

The Bucs (3-3, 1-3 SoCon) continue with conference play next Saturday, as they travel to Mercer for a 4 p.m. kick.