Bucs Mrozek Wins SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Sept. 3, 2019) – ETSU sophomore goalkeeper Tess Mrozek (Johnson City, Tenn.) has been named Southern Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the SoCon office announced Tuesday afternoon.

After helping the Bucs to a 0-0 shutout in double overtime against USC Upstate on Aug. 28, Mrozek hauled in an impressive 12 saves to preserve a 1-1 tie against Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Sept. 1. She finished the week with 0.41 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

“We are very proud of Tess,” said ETSU head coach Adam Sayers. “She fully deserves this award. Her performances and attitude have been excellent.”

Mrozek’s 12 saves is the most since ETSU saves leader Lea Ann Cutshall recorded 13 saves against Wofford last season, the only time the former Buc keeper recorded more than 10 saves in her career. Previously, no other goalkeeper for ETSU clipped 12 saves since Sierra Campbell grabbed 14 at UNC Asheville in 2012.

“It is a testament to how well the defense has played in protecting her. Elena Pisani, Marina Bradic, Kourtney Gaylord, Raffa Giuliano, Taylor Limprevil and Rachel Reid have played magnificently well all season,” stated Sayers. “Tess certainly deserves this recognition, but it’s an award for the team.”

The conference office announced this year the initiation of both an offensive and defensive player of the week, after previously being one collective award. ETSU received Player of the Week honors twice last season. Sarah Connolly (Bollygowan, Northern Ireland) won the honors after four goals over Wofford, while Eleonora Goldoni scored two goals and recorded an assist in two games to collect her accolade.

The Bucs head back on the road this week to take on Navy (Annapolis, Md.) on Friday and Delaware State (Dover, Del.) on Sunday. Kickoffs are slated for 7 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.