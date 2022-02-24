JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2022) – The ETSU women’s basketball team splits the regular-season series against Wofford after winning 70-64 in Brooks Gym.

The Bucs would start the second half of play on a 10-3 run. This run would give ETSU its lead back as the score would be 35-31.

Wofford would not back down, going on a 5-0 run, causing the Terriers to trail by only two points in the final period. Fortunately for the Blue & Gold, this run would not matter as the Bucs would end the game on a 5-0 run and win by 6.