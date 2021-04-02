Bucs Monsanto and Valdez have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Johnson City, TN — The exodus from the ETSU basketball team continued when Damari Monsanto became the 5th player to announce he wasn’t coming back and the 3rd this week.

Last night on Twitter Monsanto out of Pembroke Pines, Florida announced he would not be returning to the ETSU Buccaneers.

The six-foot-six 225 pound three-star shooting guard was this year’s Southern Conference freshman of the year

This past season Monsanto was second in scoring on the team with 11.8 points a game, and he led the team in rebounds at 7.3…

He joins Sadaidriene Hall a six-foot-five power forward and six-foot-nine JUCO power forward Ismael Valdez who also announced he was transferring.