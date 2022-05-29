SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s golf team saw its season come to a close on Sunday, as the Bucs shot 26-over par in the Third Round of the NCAA Championships.

The Blue and Gold finished the weekend with a cumulative score of +71 (911), which landed them in 29th. The Top 15 teams earned spots in the remainder of the championships with Georgia Tech earning the final spot at +37.

Remi Chartier and Archie Davies earned PING All-East Region honors on Sunday for their outstanding efforts this season.

However, Mats Ege is the ETSU golfer who nearly made the individual cut in Scottsdale after shooting a two-over, 72 on Sunday. His overall weekend score of +11 (221) nearly qualified him for this week’s match play.

Algot Kleen shot an eight-over 78 on Sunday to finish the tournament at +19 (229). Archie Davies also finished the tournament with a score of 19-over par, while Ben Carberry carded a three-day total of 234 (+24).

Oklahoma (-1) leads the team leaderboard heading into the rest of the week’s competition, while Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent shot two-under par on Sunday to grab the individual lead (-4).