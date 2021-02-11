Bucs Lyle, Madole, and Mercer Land Spots on SoCon All-Preseason Teams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 11, 2021) — The Southern Conference office announced the 2021 Preseason All-Conference Teams and preseason standings on Thursday afternoon. ETSU’s baseball team was slated to finish tied for fifth, while three Bucs were tabbed to the Preseason All-SoCon First and Second Teams.

Jake Lyle (Spring Hill, Tenn.) and Jake Madole (Hampstead, N.C.) were voted to the Preseason First Team All-SoCon and Matthew Mercer (Chattanooga, Tenn.) was selected to the Second Team.

Lyle had a stellar 2020 season before the pandemic halted play. He held a .362 batting average and started the season with an eight-game hitting streak and a 12-game on-base streak. The Spring Hill, Tenn. native had five games with two or more stolen bases and logged a team-high seven multi-hit games. He scored 13 runs and recorded 13 RBI. The starting third basemen was ranked fifth in the nation with 12 stolen bases.

As a graduate transfer from UNC Asheville last season, Madole made 10 starts and 11 appearances in 2020. He led the team with a .419 batting average and logged 11 RBI. 10 of Madole’s 13 hits went for extra bases and he logged four multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games.

Mercer was a strong arm out of the bullpen for the Bucs last year. In his four appearances, he held a 2-0 record and struck out 12 batters in 8.2 innings of work. The Chattanooga native concluded the shortened season with a 4.15 ERA allowing four earned runs and recorded at least one strikeout in all four appearances.

Samford’s Brooks Carlson was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year and Haynes Heinecke of Wofford was named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Bucs were picked tied with Western Carolina to finish fifth by the coaches with both teams earning 23 points. Samford was tabbed the league favorite and received six first-place votes. Mercer (43) was slated second, while UNCG and Wofford both recorded 32 votes and were picked third. The Citadel and VMI rounded out the league’s preseason poll.

The media poll matched the coaches sections, but broke the ties for third and fifth place. Wofford was tabbed third and ETSU was picked fifth with 14 more points than Western Carolina.