MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s soccer saw its historic defensive streak come to a close, as Mercer edged past the visitors 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Bucs entered the SoCon matchup having pitched six-consecutive shutouts, holding opponents without a goal in the last 589 minutes of play this season.

ETSU extended that streak through halftime in Macon, as neither club got on the board in the first 45 minutes. However, in the 52nd minute, Keelin Pray scored her first goal of the season as she slotted the ball to the upper-right corner of the net with the left foot.

The Bears doubled up their opponents on shots (12-6) and put seven of them on goal compared to just two for ETSU.

With the loss, the Blue and Gold drops to 6-2-4 on the season. They will remain on the road this week with a Thursday meeting at The Citadel. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.