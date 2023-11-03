Update: The Bucs fell to VMI 31-24 at Greene Stadium on Saturday afternoon. ETSU plays again next Saturday at Western Carolina.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University football is hoping to notch its second conference win in front of a home crowd Saturday.

The ETSU Bucs will host the VMI Keydets at 1 p.m. Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The Bucs are 2-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play, with the team’s only SoCon victory coming over Wofford in mid-October. ETSU fell on the road to Furman last week in a closer-than-expected 16-8 loss.

Quarterback William Riddle, who was the third-string option to start the season, is expected to take the start against VMI Saturday.

The Keydets come to Johnson City 3-5 with SoCon victories over Wofford and the Citadel. VMI narrowly lost to Chattanooga 24-23 last week.

Going into Saturday, VMI holds the sixth spot in the SoCon standings, with ETSU right behind in the seventh.

According to ETSU, the first 1,000 fans to the game on Saturday will get a replica of the stadium, courtesy of BrightRidge.

The game will stream on ESPN+, and News Channel 11 will carry highlights Saturday night.