JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU football secured its first victory of the 2023 season just moments before midnight on Saturday, as they topped Division II Carson-Newman, 42-0.

“You took care of business,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “We did what we were supposed to do, and we did some things that we shouldn’t do, but no crazy mistakes.”

The Blue and Gold got contributions from all three phases of the game, starting with an improved performance from quarterback Baron May. He accounted for 248 total yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Senior wideout Will Huzzie also surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards.

The defense locked down the Eagles, as well, earning the unit’s first shutout since 2018.

“Luckily, you know, our leaders, were up to par and told everybody – we still got a game that we got to play,” ETSU linebacker Stephen Scott said.

On special teams, Ray Coney recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, as Einaj Carter also returned four punts for a total of 80 yards.

Not every aspect was perfect, but coaches and players are hopeful this victory breeds more victories in the near future.

“I think it was very big,” Huzzie said, “showing we’d made improvements from last week. Hopefully that’s our last loss and the worst game we ever play together.”

“We just we needed to get back to the the ways of winning,” May said. “And it’s been too long. But, you know, it’s good to be back in the win column.”

ETSU will try and climb above .500 for the first time since early last season against Austin Peay on Saturday at 7 p.m.