Bucs Knack Named First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

TUSCON, Ariz. (May 26, 2020) – ETSU baseball starting pitcher, Landon Knack (Johnson City, Tenn.), was named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American team on Tuesday morning. Knack received first-team recognition and was tabbed an All-American for the first time in his career.

In the shortened season, Knack made four starts and held a 4-0 record with a 1.08 ERA. He had 51 strikeouts, one walk and allowed just three earned runs in 25 innings of work. The senior right-handed starter led the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (51-to-1) and strikeouts (51). Knack ranked third in Division I with 18.36 strikeouts per nine innings and fifth with a WHIP of 0.52.

This season, ETSU’s ace set a new program record with 16 strikeouts in a single game on March 7 vs Wagner. In each of his four starts this season, he set or tied his previous career high in strikeouts.

Knack led the conference in strikeouts, strikeout-to-walk ratio, strikeouts per nine innings, WHIP and walks per nine innings (0.36). Additionally, the Johnson City native was tied for a league-best with four victories this season.