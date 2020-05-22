Bucs Knack confident he will hear his name called in the upcoming MLB draft

Johnson City, TN — Major league baseball announced weeks ago they will slash its amateur draft on June 10th and 11th to five rounds for 2020, the draft usually consisted of 40 rounds.

Despite the reduction Johnson City native and ETSU pitcher, Landon Knack is still pretty confident he’ll hear his name, the transfer from Walter State was having an all-star season on the mound for the Bucs with a 4-0 record and 1.08 era in 4 starts when COVID-19 shutdown the season… knack, has the option to return but it sounded like today that train has already left the station…

“It’s unlikely it’s not completely that door has been closed but at this point, I’m wanting to get that professional career started and I feel confident about come up but it’s unlikely but I feel good about I feel pretty confident I’m hearing a lot of good things all of the feedback I have gotten back and from team s they think I’ll go in rounds most people say 2nd to 4th is like the big consensus at this point, according to Knack.”