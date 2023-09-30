BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) kicked off its Southern Conference play at Samford on Saturday afternoon.

The Bucs are back in game mode against the Bulldogs following a bye week. Head coach George Quarles said earlier in the week that Tyler Riddell is expected to play during the SoCon opener.

“Everything is in front of us,” he said on Monday. “You know, you got the entire conference schedule in front of you. And like I said, hopefully, we’re getting some guys back healthy at the right time.”

Kickoff took place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Halftime and final scores will be updated here as they come in.