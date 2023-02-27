Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team went into battle on Saturday against UNC-Greensboro with only 8 scholarship players dressed to play and one of them was basically playing with one hand.

Bucs junior forward Josh Taylor who transferred here from Georgia is still playing with a cast on his left arm after being injured early in January during a game against Mercer…

After sitting out 10 games Taylor is not lighting up the scoreboard but he’s doing all the little things that have helped this team come out victorious.

“Josh Taylor won’t get much credit. You were out of the game watching this. People say, you know, he took one shot. He had two rebounds. My goodness. His defensive awareness, his presence. I mean, he blocked. I guess he only got credited for blocking threes and he probably impacted nine or ten at the rim. I think he’s 4-0 in the games that he’s completed for this program. And so it shows the importance of having another I call them pogo stick type forward who can make shots and make plays for us. And so I’m really excited.”

The Bucs open SoCon tournamernt action on Saturday against Western Carolina at 2:30 in Asheville..