Bucs inch closer to AP top 25 ranking

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team received 14 points in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, up from six points last week.

Although that’s not enough to put the Bucs in the top 25, the team continues to inch closer to being ranked. They came in 31st in this week’s poll with a total of nine votes according to collegepolltracker.com. One voter ranked the Bucs at No. 23, three listed them at No. 24, and five ranked them at No. 25.

The Bucs also received a vote in the coaches poll and are ranked No. 42 in the NET rankings.

The last time ETSU was ranked in the AP poll was in March 1991, when the team was No. 17 after finishing the season 28-5 overall, 11-3 in the SoCon, and after winning the regular season and tournament titles. The Bucs made the NCAA tournament but suffered a 76-73 loss to Iowa in the first round.

ETSU played only one game last game week, a rivalry matchup against Chattanooga which resulted in a 75-64 win for the Bucs. The team is now 18-3 overall, 7-1 in the SoCon, and continues to sit alone atop the conference standings.

The Bucs will host Mercer on Wednesday and UNCG on Saturday.