LAS VEGAS, NV (WJHL) – ETSU men’s golf got off to a hot start in the desert, as they hold the fourth place spot after the Opening Round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Las Vegas Regional.

As a team, the Blue and Gold finished the First Round with a score of 272 (-16). The Bucs trail top seed Arizona State (-26), Stanford (-20) and Virginia (-19) after 18 holes.

ETSU came out firing on Monday morning, shooting 15-under on the back nine (ETSU teed-off from hole No. 10).

Redshirt junior Archie Davies paced the squad, shooting a 66 (-6) in his First Round. He is tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard. Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays leads all golfers at Bear’s Best with a score of 62 (-10).

Jack Tickle (-4, T19), Mats Ege (-3, T25), Matty Dodd-Berry (-3, T25) and Algot Kleen (-2, T33) rounded out the Blue and Gold’s First Round performance.

For a full look at the team and individual leaderboard, click here.

The Bucs will begin Second Round play from hole No. 10 with Oklahoma State and UNC Greensboro at 11 a.m. EDT.