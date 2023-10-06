JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers are celebrating homecoming as they host the Mercer Bears on Saturday.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the newly named “Bank of Tennessee Field” inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+ and tickets are still available online through ETSU.

Storm Team 11 predicts Saturday will see cooler temperatures in the 60s and below with wind and clouds.

ETSU heads into the Southern Conference matchup 1-3. The Bucs’ only victory comes from a blowout against Carson-Newman. The Bucs are looking for their first win against a SoCon opponent this season after losing to Samford 42-28.

Mercer comes to Johnson City 3-2 with a 1-1 conference record. The Bears defeated the Virginia Military Institute Keydets last week.

Join News Channel 11 Saturday night for a recap of the game.