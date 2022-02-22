JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Buccaneers are set to send off three seniors in Wednesday night’s “White Out” game against in-conference rival Chattanooga.

Freedom Hall’s 7 p.m. tipoff not only marks the Bucs’ final home game of the 2021-22 season, but also concludes ETSU home games for three Buccaneers.

According to the release from ETSU, Ledarrius Brewer, Ty Brewer and David Sloan will all play their final game at home after combining for nearly 3,500 points, 1,303 rebounds and 340 steals throughout their collegiate playing careers.

Fans are encouraged to wear white, similar to the program’s “Blue Out” game just over a month ago.

ETSU is coming off an in-conference road win against The Citadel, improving their season overall record to 14-15.

Tickets for Saturday’s ‘White Out’ game can be purchased at ETSUTickets.com.