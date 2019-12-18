Bucs Holmes Named HERO Sports All-American Sophomore

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 17, 2019) – For the second consecutive day, an ETSU Buccaneer was named to a HERO Sports All-American squad. This time, Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) was labeled as an honorable mention for the HERO Sports All-American Sophomore team, joining Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) with an All-American accolade this postseason.

Holmes was named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-American team in 2018 and followed that up with an appearance on the Sophomore Team in 2019. The redshirt-sophomore finished the season with 1,143 rushing yards on 206 attempts with seven rushing touchdowns. Holmes’ 1,143 rushing yards marks the fourth-most rushing yards in a single season by an ETSU Buccaneer. The Georgia native also hauled in 16 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown. Holmes turned in the fourth-most kickoff return yards in a single season in program history with 628 yards on 27 attempts, added to his Southern Conference-leading 1,905 all-purpose yards.

Holmes carried the ball for 100+ yards in three consecutive games, including setting an ETSU single-game record with 255 rushing yards on 26 attempts with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 38-33 win over Mercer. Holmes currently ranks ninth in program history in career rushing yards (2,071) in just two seasons of action.