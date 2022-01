JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 13, 2022) – The All-American honors continue piling in for Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) as he earned a spot on the Walter Camp All-American Team. Holmes joins Chattanooga’s Cole Strange as the only two Southern Conference members on the All-American squad.

Holmes now hauls in his eighth All-American honor of the fall campaign, building on his program record for most All-American awards in a single season.