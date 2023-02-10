JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a game that saw seven ties and nine lead changes, ETSU did just enough to fend off visiting VMI for a 69-65 win, the team’s tenth of the season.

The visitors jumped out to an early 7-2 advantage thanks to a Tony Felder steal and transition bucket. But, the Bucs grabbed the lead back just minutes later, as a pair of Justice Smith three-pointers pushed them in front.

However, the Bucs led by no more than five points in the first half and hit the midway point leading just 31-30.

VMI emerged from the locker room and grabbed a 36-35 edge on an Asher Woods backdoor layup.

The two teams traded blows for much of the frame, but the Bucs went ahead for good when Jalen Haynes tossed up an alley-oop to Jaden Seymour in transition. The Keydets drew back to within 62-60, but a Jamarius Hairston triple all but sealed the win for the Blue and Gold.

Jordan King led the way for the Bucs with 18 points on the night, while Haynes (12 pts) and Smith (12 pts) each finished in double figures.

VMI’s Felder also dropped 18 points in defeat, as the Keydets’ entire starting lineup scored at least ten points. However, they got no points from their three bench substitutes.

It wasn’t pretty, you know,” Haynes said of the win. “Everyone probably expected a 30 or 40-point win, but you know, we got the job done.”

“I think we’re just slowly starting to figure it out – how to win and how to win at home,” Hairston added. “So, I just give all the credit to us, as well as the fans.”

“I think that these games make you better – I do,” head coach Desmond Oliver said. “I think, you come in here and win by 15 and never been challenged, it ain’t getting you ready for down the stretch. So, I would rather walk out of here victorious in a game that tested us – that made us have to think under pressure and sub and gameplan and make pressure free throws than one that didn’t.”

Next up for ETSU (10-17, 6-8 SoCon) is another shot at Western Carolina. The Catamounts topped the Bucs in Johnson City back on January 4.

Tip-off in Cullowhee is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.