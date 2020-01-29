Bucs Hodges captures first career SoCon Player of the Week honor

Johnson City, TN — After listening to his head coach to become more aggressive Etsu junior guard bo Hodges garnered his first career southern conference player of the week award following his stellar performance in the win over in-state rival Chattanooga.

Hodges stuffed the stat sheet last Saturday by setting career highs in points (27), field goals made (12) and steals (5), while also adding eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Hodges became the 18th Buccaneer to score at least 27 points since 2010-11.

The Buccaneer also became just the seventh division I player since 2010-11 to post at least 27 points, eight rebounds, five steals, two blocks, and two assists.

The Bucs return to action Wednesday night when ETSU hosts Mercer at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.